Celebrities get a lot of perks, including money and fame. But there are times when it’s difficult being a celebrity in India as one can even be on the radar of criminals. In a serious incident, an unknown caller has allegedly threatened to bomb the houses of legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and the famous businessman Mukesh Ambani.

As reported by Times Now, an anonymous caller called up the Nagpur police last evening and threatened to blow the houses of the three aforementioned celebrities. The report also said that the Nagpur police immediately alerted the Mumbai police about the same as the residences of the three celebs is in the Maharashtra capital.

The report also mentioned that the Mumbai police has been investigating the matter ever since and so far, they haven’t confirmed if the call was a hoax.

In 2021, the Mumbai police had detained two people for spreading rumours of placing bombs at Bachchan’s residence and three railway stations.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai last year, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. Dharmendra will next be seen in the web series Taj: Divided By Blood and Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

