Rhea Chakraborty, whose 14-days-long judicial custody was supposed to end today, has been rejected by the High Court yet again. The actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with regard to the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on September 8. Her plea for bail was rejected on September 11 as well.

As per the reports, the plea was rejected on the bases of the possibility of Rhea Chakraborty alerting the rest of the convicts involved and destroying the evidence. She had given a list of 15 names of the celebrities that were possibly involved in the matter in question. Along with her, her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Basit Parihar, and two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house staff members – Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, have been arrested as well. As per the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea has been rejected once again and their judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

They have reportedly filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on September 23.

