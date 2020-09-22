Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 22.09.2020 | 1:40 PM IST

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control  Bureau who is currently probing the drugs angle in Bollywood has summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar. As per reports, both will be questioned by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon. 

NCB to question Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma and KWAN talent’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar today 

Karishma Prakash is employed with KWAN talent management agency. The Bollywood drug nexus surfaced during an investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Enforcement Directorate came across chats of Rhea Chakraborty and others discussing drugs on a WhatsApp group.

Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday. During her questioning, the NCB got information about many people allegedly having a role in the Bollywood-drug nexus.

The NCB had earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and others in the drug case. 

ALSO READ: Producer Madhu Mantena summoned by NCB, Deepika Padukone next? 

