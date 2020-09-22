Rhea Chakraborty was taken under judicial custody on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau for 14 days. The actress had been questioned regarding the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and as per the reports, she was questioned for three days and provided enough evidence to the agency to go ahead with the arrest. Along with her, her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house staff Dipesh and Samuel Miranda were also arrested.

On September 11, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was denied claiming that she might alert others in question and destroy evidence. Given that she did not have an anticipatory bail ready, her appeal for bail was later on denied by the high court. She was charged under several sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, that provide punishments for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

The charges that have been put on Rhea Chakraborty include, 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity) of the NDPS act.

The fourteen days of her judicial custody come to an end today but the decision of the same is waited from the court. If found guilty, Rhea Chakraborty may face a sentence of upto 10 years.

