The monsoon has always held a special place in the hearts of romantics. After all, every Bollywood film ever has invariably celebrated a baarish - wala romance between its leads. And it seems that popular actors Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy too share this dream like every other actor which is to see themselves shooting for one such rainy and dreamy sequence on screen one day. And it seems that their wish has been granted since the duo will feature in one such rain romance fantasy sequence as Rajveer and Palki on their ongoing Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya actors Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy shoot a dreamy ‘baarish wala romance’ sequence

Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy share their excitement of shooting a ‘baarish’ sequence

Talking about the sequence, Paras Kalnawat said, “Shooting a romantic dance sequence in the rains has always been a dream, and shooting for this particular sequence was a ‘dream come true’. I felt surreal, as it came to life amidst the Mumbai rains. I have grown up watching Bollywood films, and obviously, as an actor, I always wanted to shoot something like this.”

Adrija Roy said, “I love the monsoon season and I was really excited when I got to know that Paras and I were going to shoot a scene in the rains. It was a cute moment where my character, Palki comes out of the jail and hugs Rajveer (Paras). Shooting in that weather was indeed very challenging, but seeing the team being content with the shot made us really happy, and I think our hard work paid off.” It will be interesting to see how the viewers react to Paras and Adrija living their dream sequence amidst the Mumbai rains.

About Kumkum Bhagya

Speaking of the current track, Rajveer and Palki are going through the rough patch since the latter is in jail. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what more twists does the story hold when meets her parents after finally coming out of jail since they have lost trust in their daughter after the accusations against her. Viewers can watch the show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV every day at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Anand and Paras Kalnawat reveal shooting an action sequence in one take; say, “It’s a great feeling when you manage to pull off a difficult scene in one go”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.