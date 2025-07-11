At the electrifying teaser launch of her upcoming film KD – The Devil, Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned heads in a statement-making saree that was anything but traditional. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress donned a radiant tie-dye creation from designer Akansha Garjia’s AG-OG collection, blending the vibrance of Indian dyeing techniques with sleek contemporary tailoring.

Shilpa Shetty wears Rs 42,000 AG-OG saree featuring tie-dye georgette and sleek racer-back blouse cut for KD – The Devil teaser launch

A Modern Take on a Timeless Drape

The star of the ensemble was a sunrise-shaded georgette saree, shimmering subtly with sequins that played beautifully under the spotlight. The handcrafted tie-dye pattern in Rani pink and turquoise gave the look a vibrant, youthful energy. Fluid and softly structured, the saree was paired with a solid-coloured choli in satin/raw silk, staying true to the designer's blend of earthy craftsmanship and urban polish.

The overall outfit, priced at Rs 42,000, included a stretch satin petticoat in a matching pink hue, ensuring comfort without compromising on silhouette. The fabrics—satin silk and raw silk—offered a tactile richness, enhancing the interplay of texture and sheen.

The Blouse That Broke the Mold

Shilpa’s blouse was not your standard saree pairing—it featured a racer-back cut, visible from behind, adding a modern, athletic edge to the otherwise elegant look. With a centre-back zip opening, the blouse provided a clean, tailored finish. This unexpected detail elevated the outfit into a blend of red carpet glamour and high fashion.

Statement Styling

Keeping the focus on the saree’s vivid palette, Sukriti Grover styled the actress with chunky turquoise accessories—ring stacks and bold ear cuffs that echoed the colour story of the outfit without overwhelming it. Shilpa’s hair was styled in voluminous, soft waves, framing her face beautifully. Her makeup was luminous and balanced, with soft rose lips, sculpted cheeks, and a well-defined eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

From every angle—whether captured in a sweeping full-length frame or a close-up—the saree commanded attention. The fluid drape, rich colour play, and Shilpa’s effortless poise combined to make this one of her most memorable promotional looks in recent times.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty raises laughs at KD – The Devil teaser launch: “Teaser pe itna paisa kharcha kaun karta hai?”; also opens up on language controversy: “Aapka mic bandh kiya hai…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.