ZEE5 and Zee Cinema are all set to premiere the world digital release of the spooky-yet-hilarious horror-comedy The Bhootnii on July 18 at 8 pm. After tickling funny bones and sending chills down spines in theatres, The Bhootnii now brings its wild chaos, eerie thrills, and outrageous laughs to your living room.

Produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Sanjay Dutt of Three Dimension Motion Pictures and written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii boasts a high-voltage cast led by Sanjay Dutt as a quirky ghostbuster with secrets of his own, Mouni Roy as the dangerously enchanting spirit Mohabbat, and Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari as college students caught in the eye of this supernatural storm. The film also stars Aasif Khan and Nick (BeYouNick) in supporting roles.

Set in the haunted grounds of St. Vincent’s College, Delhi, where an old ghost and a cursed tree wreak havoc every Valentine’s Day, the story follows heartbroken student Shantanu (Sunny Singh), who accidentally awakens Mohabbat, a seductive ghost with a tragic backstory and a deadly obsession. As hallucinations, hauntings, and mysterious deaths plague the campus, the eccentric Baba (Sanjay Dutt) enters the scene with his paranormal toolkit and a puzzling past.

With Mohabbat growing stronger by the day and Holika Dahan looming—a night when she can claim souls forever—Shantanu must uncover what she truly wants. But the real twist? Baba might not be the savior he seems.

Sanjay Dutt shared, “The Bhootnii was always meant to be a fun, quirky ride - a real clutter breaker. Unfortunately, it didn’t get enough screens during its theatrical release, and its run was shorter than we’d hoped for. Sometimes some films get a bit lost amidst the noise. But this is a film made with a lot of love and care. We truly believed in the story and the heart behind it. I genuinely hope it connects with the audience on ZEE5 and Zee Cinema.”

Mouni Roy said, “Portraying Mohabbat in The Bhootnii was a deeply exciting experience—she’s mysterious, intense, and emotionally layered in such an intriguing way. It was a joy exploring her complexity, and I’m grateful for the overwhelming love she’s received since the theatrical release. Working with Sanjay Dutt sir was an honour—he brings such ease and energy to the set. And heartfelt thanks to Sidhaant Sachdev for trusting me with this challenging and unconventional role. The Bhootnii truly has something for everyone—chills, laughs, and a surprising amount of heart. I can’t wait for audiences to experience all of it when the film drops on ZEE5 and Zee Cinema.”

Sunny Singh shared, “Playing lead character Shantanu in The Bhootnii was an absolute rollercoaster—he’s a regular guy caught in some seriously bizarre and spooky chaos. What I loved most was how the film mixes horror with humour without losing its emotional core. Working alongside a legend like Sanjay Dutt sir, the incredibly talented Mouni Roy and the very sweet Palak Tiwari made it even more memorable. Siddhant’s vision brought this mad world to life, and I’m thrilled that audiences can now experience all the laughs, chills, and twists from the comfort of their homes. Get ready, because this haunting comes with a side of madness!”

Palak Tiwari said, “Playing Ananya in The Bhootnii was such an exciting experience—she’s strong, curious, and finds herself caught in situations that are way beyond the ordinary. What I loved most was how the film balances emotion, suspense, and just the right touch of quirky horror. Shooting for it and working with Sanjay Dutt sir was an absolute honour—there’s so much to learn just by being around his energy and presence on set. It was genuinely fun—we had a great vibe on set and a team that made every day memorable. This wouldn't have been possible without Sidhaant Sachdev sir's guidance throughout the journey and for his belief in the story and in me. I can't wait for audiences to watch the film and give it all their love on ZEE5 and Zee Cinema.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi, ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, our content strategy is rooted in understanding evolving audience preferences and delivering stories that are fresh, entertaining, and culturally resonant. With The Bhootnii, we’re excited to further diversify our Hindi slate by tapping into a genre blend that viewers are increasingly drawn to—quirky horror-comedy with strong characterization and mass appeal. The film combines elements that appeal to the masses: youth-centric settings, supernatural intrigue, and a generous dose of humour. As we continue to expand our original and acquired offerings, our focus remains on curating content that surprises, entertains, and connects deeply with diverse audience segments—and The Bhootnii delivers on all counts.”

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment said, “The Bhootnii is a mad, magical mix of chaos, comedy, and chills—and that’s exactly what makes it so special. From the very beginning, we wanted to create a world that felt unpredictable and larger-than-life, with characters you don’t meet every day. With Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari at the centre of it all, the film became an unforgettable ride. Sidhaant Sachdev brought incredible energy and vision to this universe, and we’re thrilled that audiences can now enjoy it on ZEE5 and Zee Cinema. Whether you missed it in theatres or want to relive the madness, this is one haunting you’ll enjoy from start to finish.”

