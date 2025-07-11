Jio Studios and Devgn Films launch the hilarious and high-octane trailer at a grand Mumbai event, teasing fans with Jassi’s wild ride from Punjab to Scotland.

The much-anticipated trailer of Son of Sardaar 2 is finally out, and Ajay Devgn fans are in for a riot of laughter, drama, and signature Punjabi madness! After teasing audiences with a swag-filled announcement video and catchy tracks like ‘Pehla Tu Duja Tu’, the makers dropped the trailer at a star-studded launch event in Mumbai — and it’s nothing short of full-on Bollywood masala.

Ajay Devgn brings back the madness with Son of Sardaar 2 trailer; promises double the drama and desi punch

Reprising his iconic role as the unapologetically desi Jassi, Ajay Devgn returns with even more swag, humour, and chaos in Son of Sardaar 2. The trailer opens with a fun throwback to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar, instantly tapping into nostalgia before launching into a new chapter of Jassi’s journey — this time taking the madness all the way to Scotland!

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 promises double the comedy, double the action, and plenty of hungama as Jassi navigates new turf, new trouble, and a whole lot of heart. From hilarious punchlines to foot-tapping music, the trailer sets the tone for a perfect family entertainer with mass appeal.

The film features an ensemble cast brimming with comedic and dramatic talent including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev — making this sequel not just a visual spectacle but an emotional one too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son of Sardaar 2 is a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja backing the project and Kumar Mangat Pathak on board as co-producer.

Slated to release on July 25, 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 is shaping up to be one of this monsoon’s biggest Bollywood dhamakas. With Jassi’s loud, proud Punjabi heart taking on new challenges in a foreign land, fans can expect a high dose of nostalgia, new-age comedy, and Ajay Devgn’s unbeatable screen presence. Watch the trailer now and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughs, punches, and pure desi swag!

