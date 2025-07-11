Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, and Sharat Saxena attended the launch of the trailer of their film Son Of Sardaar 2 in Mumbai. Since the film is about a sardar, a journalist asked Ajay Devgn to comment on the recent controversy involving the sardar that has made India proud, Diljit Dosanjh.

Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn BREAKS silence on Diljit Dosanjh controversy: “I will not blame anybody…both sides need a conversation”

Ajay Devgn replied, “I don’t know where the trolling comes from aur kya sahi hai aur kya galat. I am not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hogi. Those who are saying (criticizing him), they are doing so as they hold a certain point of view.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “So, when there are two diverse points of view, woh baith ke solve kiye ja sakte hai. Aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hai, woh apne hisaab se soch rahe hai, aisa nahin hota. So, I will not blame anybody. I will not even say ki isme se koi galat hai aur koi sahi hai. I believe that they need a conversation.”

Diljit Dosanjh got into trouble as his recently released film Sardaar Ji 3 stars Pakistani star Hania Aamir. There has been a massive outrage against Pakistani artists in India, more so after the ghastly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22. There were speculations that Sardaar Ji 3 features Hania but the makers remained mum about it. The truth was out once the trailer was released a few days before release. Though the makers didn’t release the film in India, there was a lot of criticism over this issue. FWICE even took the decision to boycott Diljit. Many, however, are in support of the global star and they feel that the outrage is unfair since he shot with Hania Aamir before the Pahalgam attack.

Coming back to Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer launch, director Vijay Kumar Arora and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak also made their presence felt. The film releases in cinemas on July 25.

