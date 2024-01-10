The recent visit of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lakshadweep Islands marked the beginning of a cold war between India and Maldives on the topic of tourism. Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many more shared their opinions on the matter and shared messages on social media to back up our PM's statements. Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari also shared his personal experience on Twitter regarding the ongoing affair. Ankit shared that he was planning to go to Maldives.

“Plans changed!”: After Poonam Pandey and Ali Merchant, singer Ankit Tiwari cancels trip to Maldives

In a series of tweets, Ankit wrote, "Plans changed! I with my wife and daughter were about to visit Maldives but we came across a rather better and an unexplored island in our very own country Lakshadweep Island. #ExploreIndianIslands."

Plans changed! I with my wife and daughter were about to visit Maldives but we came across a rather better and an unexplored island in our very own country Lakshadweep Island. #ExploreIndianIslands — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) January 9, 2024

Tiwari further added, "As soon as Aarya came across the pictures and videos from the place she immediately wanted to visit the blissful blue beaches and we just can’t wait to sail there soon. #ExploreIndianIslands."

As soon as Aarya came across the pictures and videos from the place she immediately wanted to visit the blissful blue beaches and we just can’t wait to sail there soon. #ExploreIndianIslands — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) January 9, 2024

In another tweet, he wrote, "Why shell out for a destination which doesn’t respect the PM of the country which give them maximum tourism every year more over security and military assistance too, when your own motherland offers you such immaculate, scenic wonders of nature. #ExploreIndianIslands."

Why shell out for a destination which doesn’t respect the PM of the country which give them maximum tourism every year more over security and military assistance too, when your own motherland offers you such immaculate, scenic wonders of nature.#ExploreIndianIslands — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) January 9, 2024

For the unversed, PM recently visited and shared some images from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands with a caption aiming to motivate Indians to visit the islands and to promote tourism in India. However, things took an ugly turn when 3 deputy ministers of India's neighbouring country Maldives made some derogatory remarks on the tweets about India and our PM. Indian patriots also took on the internet by actively opposing such remarks and making #boycottmaldives trend on X.

