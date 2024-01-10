Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was honoured as the Indian of the Year 2023, acknowledging his stellar contributions to cinema with blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, along with the success of Dunki. In a poignant 10-minute speech in New Delhi on Wednesday night, Khan shared insights into his journey over the last few years, reflecting on both triumphs and challenges. Talking about his family's recent tribulations, likely referencing the Aryan Khan case, he emphasized his identity as an Indian and conveyed resilience and positivity. Khan's nuanced address encapsulated the highs and lows of the past four to five years, showcasing his enduring commitment to his craft and his fan following who showcase unwavering support.

Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS SILENCE on his family’s tough years while accepting Indian of the Year Award: “Made me learn a lesson that be quiet”

“The last four, five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you know because of COVID and stuff. Most of my films flopped, and a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death knell, some idiots did the same, which is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about,” Shah Rukh Khan said, as reported by News18.

“And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you,” SRK said at the event on Wednesday night.

“But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story’s end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sad theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness,” the Jawan star said.

Shah Rukh Khan further said, "So when I get an award like this one, I am reminded that I should remain the eternal optimist and hang on to the self-belief that I am the fastest Lego maker in the world. And I should play honest roles that give people the courage to dream, I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple card anytime soon. Some years back, when I used to get awards, I decided that every award I get, I take it as a gift for one of my kids. It will bring cheer to their lives. I truly believe in the last four-five years that my family has seen, my children have seen, my wife has seen, I think nobody deserves a bigger cheer right now than them. So I am taking this award back home for them."

In his closing words, Shah Rukh Khan graciously recognized his devoted fans and followers, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support that transformed his recent films into unprecedented box office hits. Acknowledging the nuanced sentiment, he humbly acknowledged that some might not have resonated with the films, but their presence was a gesture of solidarity during the challenging years his family had endured.

