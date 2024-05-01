The much-awaited Hollywood film, The Fall Guy, is all set to release this Friday, May 3, in North America, India and many other territories. A lot of expectations are riding on the film due to its casting, high budget and also the strong buzz in the trade. As per reports, it is expected to open at $30 million in North America, and there’s a possibility that it might cross the $40 million mark. In India, the buzz is limited but it'll have a wide release and might take advantage of the lack of exciting releases in cinemas. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the action entertainer, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has an interesting surprise for moviegoers.

BREAKING: Jason Momoa has an entertaining cameo in Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy

It turns out that the popular Hollywood actor Jason Momoa features in the film in a hilarious special appearance. It is said that he appears in a crucial sequence and his unexpected cameo will be loved by the moviegoers. The other interesting aspect is that the film starts with Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch talking to the audience about the importance of the stunt team and also asking them to keep their phones on silent. The video clip is quirky and sets the mood for the film. The end credits show the behind-the-scenes footage with a focus on the stunt doubles of the actors in the film.

Jason Momoa became worldwide popular with his performance in the cult TV show 'Game Of Thrones'. He then played the lead in Aquaman and it gave his career a boost. Last year, he was seen in an entertaining role as the antagonist in Fast X (2023). His dashing looks, long hair, acting talent and entertaining persona off-screen have made him popular among fans across the globe.

The Fall Guy is the story of a stuntman who falls for a camera operator. More than a year later, they meet in tense circumstances and this time, the stunt guy gets into deep trouble after the disappearance of the lead actor.

