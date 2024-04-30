comscore
Harman Baweja welcomes second child with wife Sasha Ramchandani: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Harman Baweja welcomes second child with wife Sasha Ramchandani: Report

The couple has yet to officially confirm the news.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor and producer Harman Baweja is reportedly a father of two! According to media reports, Baweja and his wife, nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani, recently welcomed their second child.

The couple maintains a private life, and there has been no official confirmation from them regarding the birth. However, multiple reports suggest they had their first child, a baby boy, in December 2022. Now, the reports claim the couple has been blessed with a baby girl in March 2024.

While details remain unconfirmed by Baweja or Ramchandani, a source close to the couple reportedly shared the news with Times of India.

Harman Baweja is known for his roles in films like Love Story 2050 and What's Your Raashee? He recently made a comeback with Hansal Mehta’s show Scoop, led by Karishma Tanna.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta reveals Harman Baweja’s father was crying like a child after raving reviews for Scoop: “Nobody knows how talented his son is”

