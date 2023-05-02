comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi claims Shailesh Lodha quit over ‘minor tiff’; latter says will respond with “all documents”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi claims Shailesh Lodha quit over ‘minor tiff’; latter says will respond with “all documents”

Asit Kumar Modi broke his silence as former TMKOC actor Shailesh Lodha sued the production banner over non-payment of dues.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shailesh Lodha and Asit Kumar Modi, two prominent members of the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), have made headlines ever since the former quit the show. In a recent development, it was reported that he sued the production house over alleged non-payment of dues and breach of contract. Though the makers remained tight-lipped earlier, Asit Kumar Modi has decided to break his silence over the matter. 

In an interaction with ETime, Modi explained that a couple of months ago, he received a notice about unpaid dues, but couldn’t understand the reason because he “hadn’t refused” to clear them. As a producer, his company had been reminding Shailesh to clear his dues, but the actor was unresponsive and did not fulfil the necessary formalities. The portal quoted the producer saying, “He wanted to take up work outside and participate in kavi sammelans, but Taarak Mehta is a daily soap with an ensemble cast, and it was not possible to accommodate his request. We had a minor tiff over it in April last year, after which he never returned to shoot.” 

Giving more details of their fallout, Asit added that in September of last year, the makers of the show replaced Shailesh with Sachin Shroff when he did not return. As per Asit, it is not appropriate for Shailesh to use his couplets and poems to "target" him. Asit expressed his hurt over the situation, given that he and Shailesh previously shared a positive relationship.

Later, the portal reached out to Lodha to comment on Asit’s claim. However, Shailesh declined to comment on the ongoing case, citing that it is sub judice. However, he mentioned that he has been an established poet since 1981 and is confident that he can provide documented evidence to address each of Asit's claims. 

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in trouble as actor Shailesh Lodha sues makers for non-payment of dues

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

