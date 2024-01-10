It is speculated that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Yash’s next film, Toxic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the rumour mill swirling with whispers of a potential collaboration with KGF star Yash in a film titled Toxic. However, before tongues could wag any further, Kareena's team issued an official statement throwing cold water on the speculation. Hold onto your popcorn, because while Toxic may not be on the cards, "something very exciting" is brewing!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team CLARIFIES rumours amid report of being cast in Yash starrer Toxic

For the unversed, a Filmfare report suggested Kareena will be collaborating with Yash. Amid the report making rounds on the internet, Bebo’s team shared an official statement, urging the media to "refrain from premature conjecture." Instead, they tease an upcoming announcement, promising "something very exciting" without divulging details. However, it is worth noting here that the team statement did not mention the details of the project.

Coming to the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and released in 2022. Later, in the year 2023, she made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, a Netflix original film. She also has a Hansal Mehta directorial, titled The Buckingham Murders.

Speaking of her upcoming big screen releases, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, opposite Ajay Devgn. Besides this, she has a bunch of films in her kitty including The Crew, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: 20 Years of Chameli: Swanand Kirkire speaks about Anand Bilani’s vision and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s courage; discusses film’s underwhelming box office performance, says, “It was not a social media era”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.