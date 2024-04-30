Expect to see Bhatt engaging in everything from martial arts to close-quarter combat with Deol.

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt is all set to break new ground as she takes the lead in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) first female-led spy action film. The announcement of the director was made on February 2, 2024, with YRF entrusting the reins to Shiv Rawail, who previously served as assistant director on big-budget productions like Fan and Dhoom 3, made his directorial debut in YRF’s successful Netflix series The Railway Men. Bhatt won't be going solo in this action extravaganza. Joining her is Sharvari Wagh, creating a powerful double-agent duo.

Alia Bhatt – Sharvari Wagh untitled YRF Spy Universe project gets several action directors to create seven fight sequences: Report

The YRF Spy Universe has been synonymous with adrenaline-pumping action, and this film promises to maintain that tradition. According to a report in Mid-day, producer Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail have meticulously planned seven distinct action set pieces. Bhatt and Wagh will trade blows not only with the enemy but also with Bobby Deol, who takes on the role of the antagonist.

This project, the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, is being envisioned as a high-budget spectacle. Chopra recognizes the potential to draw a wider audience, particularly women, with the film's unique perspective. A source close to the production revealed, "While Katrina Kaif's Zoya and Deepika Padukone's Rubina from the Tiger and Pathaan franchises have been loved, this marks the first female-led project. So, Aditya is keen to make it a cool action entertainer that sees Alia and Sharvari's characters as mean killing machines."

YRF is known for collaborating with diverse action directors to ensure each fight sequence feels fresh and captivating. This film will be no exception, with a team of experts including Korean stunt coordinator Se Yeong Oh, Franz Spillhaus, and Indian action director Sunil Rodrigues. Expect to see Bhatt engaging in everything from martial arts to close-quarter combat with Deol.

The untitled project marks a significant addition to YRF's burgeoning Spy Universe, which has delivered high-octane action flicks like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.