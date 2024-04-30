Sooraj Pancholi opens up about his next film as he gets snapped with co-star Akanksha Sharma; says, “It is a biopic on one of the bravest Indian warriors”

Sooraj Pancholi, who has only done a handful films ever since his debut about nine years ago, is excited about shooting an important project. Even though the actor made his big Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero, Sooraj has only done three films by far, which includes Satellite Shankar and Time To Dance. As he is gearing up for his most awaited comeback in Bollywood, he opened up about shooting for an upcoming biopic which is expected to be a historical drama.

Sooraj Pancholi opens up about his next film as he gets snapped with co-star Akanksha Sharma; says, “It is a biopic on one of the bravest Indian warriors”

Recently, Sooraj Pancholi was seen at the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web-series Heeramandi and was accompanied by his co-star Akanksha Sharma. His latest spotting at the premiere created lots of curiosity around his upcoming project. Talking about his comeback film, Sooraj says, "I am glad to be back on set. The film is a biopic on one of the bravest Indian warriors who fought and defended the Somnath temple. I play a warrior in it.” As per reports, Sooraj is all set to star in an action-entertainer. Sooraj also added, "I am in no rush or race. I want to play different characters in every film. I just want to grow as a performer and do my best every time."

Sooraj Pancholi was expected to make a debut somewhere around 2014 but was delayed after his former girlfriend Jiah Khan died by suicide and he was arrested in the case of abetment. However, it was last year that he was finally acquitted from the case after a thorough CBI investigation which went on for almost a decade. There were also reports stating that the actor would be doing a sports drama. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi opens up about his 7 year relationship; says, “I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.