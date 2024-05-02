In an interview, Shehkhar Suman discusses his debut film with Madhuri Dixit and the difficulties they had as a result of the producer's financial constraints.

Shekhar Suman, who is currently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has received positive feedback for his work on the show. While he enjoys the wonderful reception to his new effort, Shekhar recently travelled down memory lane and discussed his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit on their first film.



During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shekhar said that he has worked with prominent actresses such as Rekha and Padmini Kolhapure, as well as how he used to ride his bike to pick up Madhuri when they first worked together.

Shekhar Suman recalls picking up Madhuri Dixit on his bike every day during the shoot of Maanav Hatya: “She was resplendent and looked pretty”

During the interview, Shehkhar Suman described the incident saying, “Utsav had gotten delayed and in between that and Anubhav, one day I got a call where a director wanted to sign me for a film called Maanav Hatya, where I played a journalist. However, he only offered me Rs 5000. I had signed Utsav for Rs 25,000 and was given Rs 10,000 as the signing amount. When he offered me Rs 5,000 for this one, I was a little disappointed. He told me it was a new heroine named Madhuri Dixit. I agreed to do that film and met Madhuri at her house. She was resplendent and looked pretty.”

Shekhar further said that the producer encountered significant budget constraints while working on the film, so he used to pick up Madhuri on a bike. He continued, “Maanav Hatya was the second film for both of us individually, and the producer said they had no money for location and asked me if I could lend my house for the shoot. Later, the producer had no funds to pay for a taxi to pick up Madhuri, so he asked me if I could pick her up. I would pick her up on a bike. There was no budget for makeup either so my wife was asked to do it. Madhuri was such a sweet, naïve, Maharashtrian girl. The film somehow got completed.”

Shekhar also mentioned that he and Madhuri were meant to do Anubhav together. Padmini Kolhapure took her position, though. Talking about the same, the actor said, “My third film Anubhav also had Madhuri cast in it, but two days later, she was replaced by Padmini Kolhapure, who was a much bigger star then. That film became a huge success.”

Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfiqar Ahmed in Heeramandi, a forceful and intellectual man who exudes authority.

