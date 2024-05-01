Over the last few weeks, we have been the first to inform our readers on multiple projects that maverick producer, Sajid Nadiadwala is working on. While he is all set to take his biggest film, Sikandar on floors in May, our exclusive sources inform us that Sajid Nadiadwala is silently working on a global film. A source close to the development tells us that Sajid Nadiadwala has signed a mega contract with Rajinikanth to procure the rights of making his biopic.

MEGA SCOOP: Sajid Nadiadwala bags rights to Superstar Rajinikanth biopic; to bring his untold journey to global audiences

“Very few know that Sajid Nadiadwala is a big fan of not just Rajinikanth the actor, but also Rajinikanth the person. He believes that Rajinikanth’s story deserves to be seen by the world – from a bus conductor to a superstar. Sajid is personally looking into the script and working towards getting the film to the spectacle,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Over the last few months, Sajid has been in constant touch with Rajinikanth and his family to get the authenticity of the story. “The idea is to make a film that stands the test of time. It’s the greatest rags to riches story, and will focus more on Rajinikanth the human,” the source told us further.

The Rajinikanth biopic will go on floors in 2025 and the casting will be done once the team has finalized the script. It’s all a work in progress at the moment.

