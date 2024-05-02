Excitement is palpable as Prime Video announces the eagerly awaited premiere date for Panchayat Season 3, slated for May 28. Anticipation has been building among fans worldwide, who are eager to reunite with their favorite characters portrayed by the talented ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and penned by Chandan Kumar, the series has garnered widespread acclaim for its humor, warmth, and endearing portrayal of rural life.

Panchayat Season 3: Prime Video unveils global premiere date

Leading up to the big reveal, Prime Video orchestrated a clever marketing campaign on Instagram, cleverly dubbed the "Lauki" campaign. With a captivating caption that read, "You moved the laukis, we unlocked your reward! #PanchayatOnPrime S3, May 28," the streaming service engaged millions of eager fans, building anticipation to a fever pitch. The interactive approach resonated with viewers, further heightening excitement for the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat Season 3 isn't just a treat for Indian audiences; it's set to enchant viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. With its universal themes and relatable characters, the series has transcended cultural boundaries, resonating with a diverse global audience. As the premiere date draws near, fans can look forward to another immersive journey into the rustic charm of Phulera, brimming with laughter, camaraderie, and heartwarming moments that have become synonymous with the show.

As the countdown to May 28 begins, audiences can prepare for an unforgettable viewing experience that celebrates the magic of storytelling and the bonds of community. With its winning combination of stellar performances, engaging narratives, and genuine emotion, "Panchayat" Season 3 is poised to capture hearts and minds once again, solidifying its status as a must-watch series for audiences of all backgrounds.

Also Read: TVF’s Panchayat Season 3: Makers launch FIRST LOOK of Jitendra Kumar starrer, tease fans about release date with unique initiative

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.