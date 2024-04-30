comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.04.2024 | 9:34 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Star Plus show to go for another generation leap?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Star Plus show to go for another generation leap?

en Bollywood News Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Star Plus show to go for another generation leap?

Rumour has it that after Natasha announces her pregnancy, followed by which the makers are considering to add a generational leap in the plotline.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pandya Store witnessed its biggest leap after the entire star cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Shiny Doshi, among others were replaced by Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav. After Dhaval and Natasha became the lead characters of the show, audience has been showering them with love as their romance too witnessed some gripping twists. The family drama has now left everyone in intrigue as audiences are eager to know what's cooking ahead on the show.

Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Star Plus show to go for another generation leap?

Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel starrer Star Plus show to go for another generation leap?

With the growing love for the chemistry between Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav, here is something for more fans that will pique their excitement. As the current track of the show revolves around Dhaval and Natasha, in the sudden turn of events, Natasha tries to save Amrish, but unfortunately, he falls into the river. On the other hand, she realises she is pregnant, and soon she will disclose it to Dhawal. Sources believe that the Pandya Store is gearing up for a leap, and if they are to be believed, then it is being said that this one too will be another major generational leap. However, there has been no confirmation.

Meanwhile, it will be intriguing to witness what is in store for Dhaval and Natasha post-generation leap and what drama unfolds in the lives of the duo. Produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store stars Kruttika Desai, Ankur Nayyar, Abhishek Sharma, Ananya Khare, among others. Sahil Uppal essayed the role of Natasha’s brother but has made an exit from the show recently. The show airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m.

Also Read: Sahil Uppal quits Pandya Store; actor pens emotional note

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt – Sharvari Wagh untitled YRF Spy…

Sooraj Pancholi opens up about his next film…

Taapsee Pannu credits audience for rise of…

Kesh King ropes in Palak Tiwari as the brand…

Suniel Shetty returns as the OG action hero…

Esha Gupta opens her fine-dining and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification