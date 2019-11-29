Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2019 | 8:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Panipat: “It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong and fierce character”, shares Sanjay Dutt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the makers of Panipat released the first look of Sanjay Dutt it broke the internet. The fans went crazy and they have loved the superstar’s look. Sanjay is essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali, which is a very strong character.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5c00Y2F8Fc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Opening up about the character the superstar took to his social media and shared, “It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong and fierce character in #Panipat. See you all in the cinema on 6th Dec.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong & fierce character in #Panipat. See you all in the cinemas on 6th Dec.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

In the picture, Sanjay Dutt dons the Royal Afghani look and has a majestic aura. As soon as the superstar shared the picture the fans went gaga over it.

Sanjay Dutt’s character as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath was appreciated from across all quarters and the actor’s marvelous performance has touched our hearts a million times. Sanjay Dutt with his first release of 2019 Kalank has mesmerized everyone with his performance being strong and impactful and for his fans, it is a series of period drama that will be following.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters that have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. He is known to have a power-packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

Also Read:Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to watch the historical drama before forming perceptions about the film

More Pages: Panipat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification