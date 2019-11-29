Parineeti Chopra‘s next film, the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train will hit the theatres on May 8, 2020. The film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

The Jabariya Jodi actress took to her Instagram account to announce the release date of the film. Along with the release date, Parineeti also shared interesting stills from the film. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The most thrilling ride of my life!!! Guysss the hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on 8th May 2020”



Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment is all set to produce the official Hindi remake of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 runaway bestseller, ‘The Girl On The Train’. The book was also adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures and received a warm reception at the US box office.

The film will now be clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Singh’s film Dil Bechara which is a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

