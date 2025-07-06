The first quarter of the year hasn’t been great for Hollywood but since May, its films have been excelling at the ticket window. Last week’s F1: The Movie is rock-steady at the box office despite screen-sharing issues and competition from new releases. There’s an insane demand to watch the film in IMAX due to which its shows ran with excellent occupancy even on the weekdays in the 33 IMAX centres of India. Looking at this response, the management of Eros IMAX in Mumbai have decided to play a post-midnight show.

Due to TREMENDOUS public demand, 2:00 am show of F1: The Movie in Eros IMAX Mumbai; 100+ shows of Jurassic World: Rebirth added on Saturday

On Saturday and Sunday this week, a 2:05 am show of F1: The Movie was played in the South Mumbai standalone IMAX theatre. As per sources, the show was also played at the same time in the previous weekend. Despite the unearthly hour, the bookings have been great. When Bollywood Hungama had a look at the occupancy of the 2:05 am show of July 5 at 11:00 pm on July 5, more than 50% of the show was full and seats were filling fast.

On the other hand, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which released this week, had a great opening of Rs. 9.25 crores. Many in the trade were shocked to see that it didn’t get the desired number of shows despite decent advance sales and huge popularity of the franchise among both masses and classes.

Thankfully, the situation got corrected on Saturday. As per trade sources, more than a hundred shows of the dinosaur saga were added across the country. A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, “The collections on Friday and word of mouth made it clear that Jurassic World: Rebirth will jump on Saturday. Accordingly, cinemas had no choice but to allot more showcasing to the film.” The film earned nearly Rs. 12.50-13 crores on its second day.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is distributed by Warner Bros, which also released F1: The Movie. Bollywood Hungama had reported last week how even for the Brad Pitt-starrer, the Hollywood studio had to fight with the multiplexes for fair showcasing.

Tuesday offer to continue

The high-ticket rates for F1: The Movie have come under the scanner. Many want to watch the film but at a reasonable price. This is also a reason why the 2:05 am show at Eros has attracted people. It is the cheapest IMAX show in the country with the Prime seats available for Rs. 299 while Classic seats are sold for just Rs. 199.

Usually, high-performing films don’t opt for Tuesday offers, a popular scheme under which tickets are sold for Rs. 99/149/199 for normal seats and Rs. 299 for special formats. But Warner opted for it for F1: The Movie. The trade source commented, “Warner could have avoided the offer but it seems like they wanted the audience to enjoy the film at affordable rates. As a result, its Tuesday footfalls were high, at par with the footfalls on the weekend.”

The trade source also said, “Normally, after the Tuesday offer, Wednesday collections see a major drop. But F1: The Movie collected the same amount, that is, around Rs. 3.50 crores, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a never-before-seen occurrence since the offer began earlier this year.”

The source also revealed, “This Tuesday, the offer will once again be available for F1: The Movie and also Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

All eyes are now on Superman, the third consecutive Hollywood biggie. And this one too is backed by Warner Bros. An industry insider commented, “Two Hindi films are also up for release on July 11. Once again, expect fights over shows, a fractured release on a Friday and a correction the next day. Ab toh aadat si hai humko aise jeene ki!”

