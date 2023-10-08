Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is reportedly stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. In a recent update, reports suggest that the Bollywood actress is in Israel amid the ongoing war and her team has not been able to contact her since Saturday afternoon. The actress was in Israel for Akelli premiere which was officially selected at the 39th Haifa International Film Festival.

Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid Israel–Palestine war; her team says “unable to connect”: Report

In a statement, a member of her team said, as per India Today, “Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

On Sunday morning, a statement from her team member to ANI read, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India."

For unversed, Palestinian militant group Hamas fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel from Gaza strip on Saturday which has reportedly killed at least 250 people and wounded several others. This set off sirens across the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “was at war” in a video statement on Saturday. “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akelli. It was produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Dashami Studioz, was founded in 2016.

