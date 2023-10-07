comscore
Trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to arrive tomorrow on Air Force Day

. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The teaser has indeed piqued the excitement to watch more of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas. Without much delay, the makers are all set to treat the audience with the trailer on the auspicious occasion of Air Force Day.

The trailer of Tejas is gearing up for its release tomorrow. As the teaser has already been released, the trailer is now coming on the occasion of Air Force Day, tomorrow @ 9 am! As the film in all sense celebrates the true spirit of patriotism, the release of the trailer on Air Force Day is indeed an apt day. Now, let's wait for tomorrow for the trailer to be released.

 

A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

