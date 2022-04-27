Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is all set to arrive in theatres in May 2022. Ahead of that, the makers are gearing up for the trailer launch in the next 2 days. The much-awaited trailer releases on April 29, 2022.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled on April 29, 2022

For the film, Kangana Ranaut has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, including hand-to-hand combat to play Agent Agni with panache and elan. The actioner led by Ranaut, stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist. The actor also trained hard for the action sequences for months to make them look authentic. Rampal is ably supported by Divya Dutta who has a meaty role as the antagonist. Dutta will be seen in an avatar that will unveil an untapped side to her acting ability.

Shot across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal, the film has been shot by award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and the action choreography has been designed by an out-an-out international crew.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.