Filmmaker Justin Lin has decided to exit the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious franchise. The filmmaker, who helmed many films in the long-running action series, stepped down as director from the new movie merely days into production.

As The Hollywood Reporter mentions, the sudden, shocking announcement did not give a reason. Production, so far, has been second unit filming, which will remain the focus as an immediate director's search is undertaken. “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin, who co-wrote the film with Dan Mazeau, said in a statement posted to the franchise’s official Twitter account.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” he added.

Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, was set to direct both the 10th and 11th film in the franchise, with the 11th film set to be the final Fast installment. The director previously helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

Led by Vin Diesel, returning Fast & Furious franchise characters include Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang). Charlize Theron, who played cyber-terrorist villain Cipher in The Fate of the Furious and last summer's F9, is also returning. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior. Diesel's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed he will reprise his role in Fast X. Fast X is slated to debut in theaters on May 19, 2023.

