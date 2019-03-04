Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.03.2019 | 9:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

John Abraham REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s statement on actors not voicing political opinions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is someone who is upfront about her views – on social, national or on the film industry. The actress has always openly voiced her opinions. Just a day ago, Kangana Ranaut called out actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for their apolitical stand on the national issues. When asked whether the actors should have a political opinion, John Abraham said that they must voice their views if they are fully aware of the political situation.

John Abraham REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's statement on actors not voicing political opinions

John Abraham launched the trailer of his upcoming espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). It was released this morning on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. During a conversation with the media, John Abraham was asked whether the actors are obliged to take a political stand.  He said, “Yes, if they are politically aware. Kangana is very politically aware and she has got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware. But you shouldn’t be stupidly talented. You can’t be an idiot, who knows nothing about which country lies where. If you don’t know what’s happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don’t talk.”

John Abraham further said that whoever worked on the film knew what was happening in the country. “We have shot in Kashmir for the film and we know about the grassroots problems there. When you know a situation, you can make a statement. But again, making a statement at the right time is important. It shouldn’t be for the effect. The statement shouldn’t be made to trend. I am not in the business of trending. I don’t want to trend.”

Romeo Akbar Walter, directed by Robbie Grewal, also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. It is set for April 5 release.

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap for John Abraham starrer Batla House

 

More Pages: Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut CALLS OUT Karan Johar again -…

Kangana Ranaut LASHES OUT at Hrithik Roshan…

Alia Bhatt to star in Arunima Sinha biopic,…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 19 in overseas

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 18 in overseas

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collections: Kartik…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification