On Thursday, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his Instagram handle and reacted to the reports of his kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser.

In a shocking turn of events, a complaint has been filed against popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency. The complaint was lodged by the victim himself on Wednesday. Reportedly, a dispute arose between the event management agency and Honey Singh's team over the cancellation of an event. However, Honey Singh has denied the allegations and issued a statement through an Instagram post.

Honey Singh denies allegations of kidnapping and assault; calls it “an attempt” to tarnish his image

On Thursday evening, a day after the complaint was lodged, the rapper-singer took to his verified social media handle and stated that the allegations against him are "false" and "baseless." “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning,” read his note post.

Explaining it further, Singh wrote, “I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for.” He signed off by stating, “Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.”

For the unversed, according to the complaint filed with the BKC police, Vivek Ravi Raman, the organiser of a music festival called Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0, alleged that Honey Singh and his associates were displeased with the event's cancellation. The complainant claimed that the singer-rapper and his associates subsequently kidnapped him, held him captive at a Mumbai hotel, and assaulted him. The music festival was scheduled to take place on April 15 at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

