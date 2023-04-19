Yo Yo Honey Singh made his relationship official with Tina Thadani in December last year. The rapper-musician and the Canadian model-actress met each other during the shoot of a music video and were expected to be together since then. While the two haven’t shied away from sharing lovey-dovey posts for each other on social media during occasions, recent reports suggest that the two of them have decided to call it quits.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it quits: Reports

After separating from his wife in September 2022, in December, Honey Singh had addressed Tina Thadani as his ‘girlfriend’ during a public event, confirming their relationship status. However, from what we hear, the couple have been dating for a year now. If recent reports are to be believed, Honey Singh and Tina Thadani have parted ways because of their different goals. However, the duo has refrained from opening up about their separation.

However, a statement about breakup that was made by Honey Singh during his interview with Pinkvilla, is being considered as a hint towards their alleged separation. He had said, “Even now, when I started fresh, I was in love and I made a whole album, a romantic-dance-romance album, but unfortunately, it didn't work out, so I had to flip the album.”

For the unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who made a comeback in Bollywood after undergoing several issues and challenges, met Tina Thadani during the shoot of their song ‘Paris Ki Trip’. The musician-rapper also underwent his divorce last year with ex-wife Shalini Talwar who had accused him of domestic violence and had also alleged that his family was his accomplice. Post their divorce, Honey Singh addressed these rumours in his statement asserting that the allegations were false and expressed that he was in great pain.

