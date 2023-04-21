Abhishek Sharma is known for being a director who likes to works on unconventional projects with subjects inspired by real life events. Now, his attention seems to have shifted towards the controversies surrounding the Wuhan virus and how it caused a global pandemic. We’ve come across the news that a film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, revolving around this subject and a source close to the filmmaker has also confirmed the details.

After Ram Setu and Parmanu, Abhishek Sharma to direct an action thriller

The source said, "Abhishek Sharma has finished the script for his next film which is an espionage thriller set in the backdrop of when the Wuhan Virus became a global issue. It's not a movie on the pandemic but instead a larger-than-life action drama that uncovers the origin story of the Covid virus that stopped the entire world. Not much has been revealed about the film, but according to the people in the industry it is a large-scale pan India film that intends to investigate the Wuhan lab leak theory with a thrilling narrative.”

The source also asserted that it is an elaborate project adding, “It’s going to be one of the biggest films made and we hear Mahaveer Jain has come on board to produce this movie. Mahaveer and Abhishek have shared a great bond since Ram Setu. “

Abhishek Sharma made his debut with the satire Tere Bin Laden starring Ali Zafar and later also directed films like the John Abraham starrer Parmanu inspired by real-life events and the adventure drama Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Mahaveer Jain on the other hand has backed movies such as the Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry etc. This untitled film will be the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Abhishek Sharma after Ram Setu.

Also Read: Zee Studios signs Abhishek Sharma, Bosco Martis, Sajid Samji and Shree Narayan Singh as directors for their next productions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.