comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2023 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

en Bollywood News Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

Court to deliver verdict in Jiah Khan suicide case on April 28.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In the actor Jiah Khan suicide case, a special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has reserved judgement. Almost ten years before, on June 3, 2013, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan discovered daughter hanging from the ceiling of her home in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

The Juhu Police detained actor Suraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's then-boyfriend, for aiding suicide after a 6-page letter allegedly written by Jiah was discovered at her home. It was asserted that the suicide letter was evidence against Suraj and that it represented their turbulent relationship.

However, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan had alleged that her daughter had been killed and had petitioned the Bombay high court, claiming that the local police had failed to adequately probe Jiah's unfortunate demise.

The Juhu police case had been turned over to the CBI by the HC on July 3, 2014. The agency also came to the same conclusion: suicide. According to the CBI, Jiah described her ordeal, close friendship, physical abuse, and alleged mental and physical torture at the hands of Pancholi in her note, which caused her to commit suicide.

The prosecution questioned 22 witnesses, including Jiah's mother, who confirmed that it was a murder case and testified that Pancholi used to physically and verbally abuse her daughter. Rabia testified in court that neither the police nor the CBI had gathered any "legal evidence" to support the suicide of her daughter.

PTI quoted Prashant Patil, who was appearing for Suraj, sayig, “We concluded the final arguments today (Thursday) on facts as well as on merits in the matter of Sooraj Pancholi versus CBI.”

He added, “We relied upon certain landmark judgments of the honourable Supreme Court as well as high court to point out as to how the current case does not fall under the category of abetment to suicide. Now the matter is listed for passing of final judgment (on April 28).”

Also Read: Jiah Khan suicide case: Special court directs CBI to expedite trial; Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer claims agency is using tactics to delay the proceedings

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh to…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release in over…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come…

Salman Khan advises younger actors to sign…

Is the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer…

After Aaradhya Bachchan moved court over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification