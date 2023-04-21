In the actor Jiah Khan suicide case, a special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has reserved judgement. Almost ten years before, on June 3, 2013, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan discovered daughter hanging from the ceiling of her home in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Verdict expected on April 28

The Juhu Police detained actor Suraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's then-boyfriend, for aiding suicide after a 6-page letter allegedly written by Jiah was discovered at her home. It was asserted that the suicide letter was evidence against Suraj and that it represented their turbulent relationship.

However, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan had alleged that her daughter had been killed and had petitioned the Bombay high court, claiming that the local police had failed to adequately probe Jiah's unfortunate demise.

The Juhu police case had been turned over to the CBI by the HC on July 3, 2014. The agency also came to the same conclusion: suicide. According to the CBI, Jiah described her ordeal, close friendship, physical abuse, and alleged mental and physical torture at the hands of Pancholi in her note, which caused her to commit suicide.

The prosecution questioned 22 witnesses, including Jiah's mother, who confirmed that it was a murder case and testified that Pancholi used to physically and verbally abuse her daughter. Rabia testified in court that neither the police nor the CBI had gathered any "legal evidence" to support the suicide of her daughter.

PTI quoted Prashant Patil, who was appearing for Suraj, sayig, “We concluded the final arguments today (Thursday) on facts as well as on merits in the matter of Sooraj Pancholi versus CBI.”

He added, “We relied upon certain landmark judgments of the honourable Supreme Court as well as high court to point out as to how the current case does not fall under the category of abetment to suicide. Now the matter is listed for passing of final judgment (on April 28).”

