comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2021 | 9:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Fawad Khan to reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after 8 years for ZEE5 series, see first look 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Five years since he was last seen on the big screen in India, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is returning but a digital series. Reuniting with Sanam Saeed, the actors will be seen together eight years after their hit series Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The yet-to-be-titled show, to be streamed on ZEE5, will be directed by Asim Abbasi, known for Cake and recent critically-acclaimed Churails.

Fawad Khan to reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after 8 years for ZEE5 series, see first look 

On December 15, Zee Zindagi shared the first look of the series starring the lead stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. "We are excited to announce that #FawadKhan and #SanamSaeed will star in Asim Abbasi's upcoming Zindagi Original."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

The yet-to-be-titled series chronicles magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting. It deals with the themes of love, loss, and reconciliation. The actor plays the role of a single parent who is charming but struggling with the guilt of loss. With his son, he tries to be a father, his own father was and wasn't. Sanam plays the female lead who takes it upon herself to heal everyone. She is also harbouring otherworldly secrets.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan was last seen in the Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He completed the Pakistani movie The Legend of Maula Jatt with Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik. It is said to be one of the most expensive films made in the country. Due to the pandemic, the release has been delayed. Sanam Saeed last worked in 2019 series Deedan.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan turns 40 by serenading guests with a soulful rendition of ‘Dilbar Mere’; reunites with Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Spider-Man: No Way Home shows to start as…

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now…

Jung Hae In And Goo Kyo Hwan’s Netflix…

Elli AvrRam confirmed to play the second…

Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed to star opposite YoonA…

Mumbai Police registers FIR against…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification