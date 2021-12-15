After much anticipation, here’s presenting a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier! Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by Abraham.

In the teaser, the rise of a nation as future wars will be fought on the basis of technology and India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. They narrow down on one soldier who has lost everything he holds dear to him as he puts his life on the line for the greater good and to serve his nation.

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Attack revolves around a fictional attack in the Parliament where many people are held hostage. John Abraham who leads an "Attack team" is deployed for the rescue mission, and the rest of the film is the story of a race against time.

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

More Pages: Attack Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.