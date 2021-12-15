comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2021 | 10:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack teaser gives deadly glimpse of super-soldier; film to release on January 28, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After much anticipation, here’s presenting a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier! Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by Abraham.

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack teaser gives deadly glimpse of super-soldier; film to release on January 28, 2022

In the teaser, the rise of a nation as future wars will be fought on the basis of technology and India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. They narrow down on one soldier who has lost everything he holds dear to him as he puts his life on the line for the greater good and to serve his nation.

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Attack revolves around a fictional attack in the Parliament where many people are held hostage. John Abraham who leads an "Attack team" is deployed for the rescue mission, and the rest of the film is the story of a race against time.

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

ALSO READ: John Abraham to play a soldier with superhuman ability character in Attack; character on the lines of Hollywood’s Deadpool and G.I. Joe

More Pages: Attack Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Spider-Man: No Way Home shows to start as…

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now…

Jung Hae In And Goo Kyo Hwan’s Netflix…

Elli AvrRam confirmed to play the second…

Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed to star opposite YoonA…

Mumbai Police registers FIR against…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification