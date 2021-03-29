Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: No delay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release, confirms Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan confirmed to testing positive for COVID-19. The actor had been shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the weeks leading to him contracting the virus. He was working along with co-stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

A month ago it was announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. But with Kartik Aaryan testing positive and the shoot of the film coming to a halt there were questions on whether the release of the film will be delayed. However, that is not the case.

Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, who is the co-producer of the film while talking to Bollywood Hungama confirmed that the film will release on the said date. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be coming this year. Our actor has tested positive for Coronavirus, so there is a slight delay. But we will be getting back to shoot soon and will definitely catch the date of November this year.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

