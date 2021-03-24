Bollywood Hungama

Kiara Advani and Anees Bazmee test negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor took to his social media to inform his fans of the same. Kartik Aaryan had only recently resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and had taken all the necessary precautions knowing that he comes from a family of doctors. While he’s asymptomatic, his costars Kiara Advani and Tabu along with their director Anees Bazmee were required to undergo the test.

Kartik was diagnosed with the virus during one of the routine tests on the set and since the shoot was off for two days due to a painting job required, it wasn’t much difficult. In a recent interview, she confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 along with the director Anees Bazmee. While there are no reports of Tabu’s results as she shot with Kartik Aaryan a day before he tested positive. It is being said that the crew members are not aware of the results or she has not undergone a test.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on November 19 but due to Kartik’s diagnoses, the shoot has been halted temporarily.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look ethereal in Manish Malhotra collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2021

