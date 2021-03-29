Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.03.2021 | 12:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Satish Kaushik is back home but his baby girl in hospital

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

After Satish Kaushik who was hospitalized for reporting Covid Positive, his little daughter is now in hospital with Covid symptoms. Yes, in a bizarre turn of events, Satish is now back home after testing negative for Covid 19 but his daughter is in hospital although her medical reports are negative .

Satish Kaushik is back home but his baby girl in hospital

Anguished beyond words, Satish says, “I am recovering and quarantined at home for a few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her.”

The  baffling thing about this terrible  pandemic is its unpredictability. We assumed little children were immune.

Satish averts,  “That’s the issue. There are no certainties about Covid. Worse still, Vanshika has turned Covid negative and is ill. She is having temperatures of 100-101 off and on. It breaks my heart when I hear her voice crying on the phone. May God keep his children well in these really tough times.”

Also Read: “I am recovering,” says Satish Kaushik

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut…

Masaba Gupta kick-starts the shoot for…

Oscar nominee Steven Yeun teams up with Ali…

Cruella, Free Guy, Death On The Nile and…

Scarlett Johannson starrer Black Widow to…

Wamiqa Gabbi replaces Mrunal Thakur as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification