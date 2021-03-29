After Satish Kaushik who was hospitalized for reporting Covid Positive, his little daughter is now in hospital with Covid symptoms. Yes, in a bizarre turn of events, Satish is now back home after testing negative for Covid 19 but his daughter is in hospital although her medical reports are negative .

Anguished beyond words, Satish says, “I am recovering and quarantined at home for a few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her.”

The baffling thing about this terrible pandemic is its unpredictability. We assumed little children were immune.

Satish averts, “That’s the issue. There are no certainties about Covid. Worse still, Vanshika has turned Covid negative and is ill. She is having temperatures of 100-101 off and on. It breaks my heart when I hear her voice crying on the phone. May God keep his children well in these really tough times.”

