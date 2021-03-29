Bollywood Hungama

Vikrant Massey tests COVID-19 positive; says he tested positive despite necessary precautions during shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikrant Massey has become the latest Bollywood actor to test positive for COVID-19. The actor while informing about the same said that he tested positive despite taking all necessary precautions.

Vikrant took to Instagram and wrote, “Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I’ve tested Covid positive...In self quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested ASAP.”

“I’m taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right, and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY,” he added.


Earlier this week, several Bollywood personalities like Paresh Rawal, Rohit Saraf, Milind Soman, Ramesh Taurani, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and R Madhavan tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Tara Sutaria who had tested positive earlier this month have now tested negative.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey begins prep for Mumbaikar soon after finishing 14 Phere

