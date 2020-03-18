Thanks to the Coronavirus scare, Bollywood has almost come to a stand-still. Makers of several films earlier stalled ongoing shoots in order to avoid large gatherings of people. The latest one to join the row is Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

A two-day Ooty schedule of the film was scheduled but has now been called off, as a preventive measure. Speaking to a leading daily, Pooja Bhatt confirmed the development. She said the shoot was comprising of a big unit and they (the producers) did not want to take any risk and make the situation vulnerable for anyone. The schedule is now postponed and a new date is yet to be decided.

Sadak 2, the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's cult film Sadak which is probably the most significant work in his filmography, will bring together original pairing Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt once more, in pivotal roles. The lead roles will be played by Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This also marks Alia's first collaboration with her father!

The film, so far, is supposed to come out on 10th July 2020. However, with a change in their shooting schedule and so many other films also shifting their release dates, there are chances of the film facing a delay.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt agreed to do the film on one condition