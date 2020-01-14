While Sanjay Dutt has multiple projects to look forward to this year, the actor is eagerly awaiting the release of Sadak 2. The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction after two decades. The filmmaker had quit direction long back only to return to the sets on Sanjay Dutt‘s insistence.

Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt first collaborated in the 1986 film Naam and share a great equation ever since. Talking to a daily, Sanjay Dutt said that they are nearly done with Sadak 2‘s shoot. He said that Mahesh Bhatt is an enthusiastic director and has not changed a bit ever since. The actor said that Mahesh Bhatt has done everything to keep up with today’s times. He further said that the hours the director has put in and the efforts he has taken to lead a young crew on this film is amazing.

Sadak 2 is the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The Agneepath actor said that today when he looks back he feels that it is justified to take a story like Sadak forward. Sanjay Dutt said that he first spoke to Pooja Bhatt about this and then they took it forward. He further revealed that when Mahesh Bhatt came on board to write the film, he told the filmmaker that if he does not direct the film, he will walk out of the project.

