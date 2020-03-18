Bollywood Hungama

JD Majethia says that the television industry will face a LOSS of close to Rs. 100 crores but they have to keep safety over business

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As soon the first death from Coronavirus was announced, the FilmCity was asked to shut down two days prior to their notice. Most of the television shows are shot there on a daily basis and the television industry has clearly come to a halt with this sudden decision. While some producers who already have a bank of episodes will play new content, the others that don’t will have to rerun a few episodes.

Chairman of TV and Web of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council, JD Majethia recently spoke to a portal regarding the current scenario of the television industry and revealed that the industry will face a loss of close to Rs. 100 crores but this step is necessary. When he spoke to the CM of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray, he was informed of the first death in Mumbai and he agrees with him that its safety of the workers over the business. The producers can work towards bringing out new content for entertainment once the situation is under control, however, they cannot risk so many lives to avoid reruns of the episodes.

Keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the shoots were stopped yesterday itself.

Also Read: For the first time in years, Ekta Kapoor announces that the Balaji Telefilms office will be shut due to the Coronavirus outbreak

