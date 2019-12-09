Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2019 | 5:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal responds to the controversy surrounding a scene in the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vidyut Jammwal‘s latest film Commando 3 has come under fire for showing wrestler raising a school girl’s skirt. The scene has not gone down well among wrestlers, including Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. Around 40 wrestlers staged a protest in Pune. Kumar said that the wrestlers are shown in a bad light and urged everyone to oppose the film.

Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal responds to the controversy surrounding a scene in the film

In the movie, a scene shows a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of a minor. Jammwal’s character then enters the scene to save the child.

The controversy was addressed by the team and Jammwal even made his stand clear about the scene and controversy. Interacting with the media, Jammwal stated that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry but clarified that the filmmakers had no intention to target any particular profession and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

He also said, “I respect every single athlete of India — be it wrestlers, body-builders, boxers or others. I would like to tell them that if knowingly or unknowingly, we have hurt your sentiments, then I would like to apologize for that, and from now I will ensure we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Also Read: Commando 3 star Vidyut Jammwal talks about being a game changer in the action genre

More Pages: Commando 3 Box Office Collection , Commando 3 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chehre: Krystle D’Souza says she is proud of…

EXCLUSIVE: RANBIR KAPOOR and TIGER SHROFF to…

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama…

Akshay Kumar gives insight into his…

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar is grateful that the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification