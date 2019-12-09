Bigg Boss 13 is that one show that comes with new twists and turns every day and that is what seems to keep the fans hooked to it. With a new controversy every day, the fans couldn’t help but feel empathetic towards Asim Riaz as he breaks down in tears for his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana was asked to leave the house.

Last night on Weekend Ka Vaar, which is hosted by Salman Khan, the actor gave the contestants an option to choose between Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana as to who deserves to stay in the house. A majority of the contestants took Shefali’s name stating their reasons to let her stay in the house, post which, Himanshi was asked to leave because she had the least number of votes that week.

While it came as a shock to Shefali and Asim Riaz, they couldn’t hold their tears back as Himanshi bid goodbye to the house and contestants. Her exit took a hit on Asim as he broke down in tears while the two exchanged hugs.

Do you think Himanshi's eviction was justified?

