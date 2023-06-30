Ashoke Pandit, in an Instagram post, claimed that CBFC denied to give certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a statement clarifying that the trailer of the film 72 Hoorain has not been denied certification. The statement comes after co-producer Ashoke Pandit alleged that the censor board had refused to certify the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled for release on July 7.

CBFC REACTS to reports of 72 Hoorain trailer certification issue; clarifies “matter under due process”

As per a report by PTI, the CBFC said that the makers of the film had applied for certification of the trailer on June 19, and it was examined in accordance with the guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The board said that after reviewing the trailer, they had requested certain modifications from the applicant, which were communicated through a show-cause notice issued on June 27.

The CBFC said that the matter is currently pending the applicant's response and compliance with the modifications suggested. Therefore, they emphasized that any misleading reports should not be entertained or circulated while the matter is still under due process.

The CBFC also said that the film 72 Hoorain had already been granted an "A" certificate in October 2019. For the unversed, while expressing his disappointment, Ashoke, in a video message, had criticised the CBFC for hindering their creative independence and freedom of expression. He highlighted the irony of the film receiving accolades such as a National Award and recognition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while the trailer was denied certification.

The film, which is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead roles. It delves into the consequences of violent extremism and garnered critical acclaim, earning Chauhan the National Film Award for Best Direction in 2021.

