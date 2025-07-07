Ever since the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film Ramayana was unveiled, a section of moviegoers has been eager to see Ranbir Kapoor portray Lord Rama. However, the casting has also sparked controversy, particularly among a group of online trolls who are criticising the actor for his past remarks about eating beef. While both the makers and Ranbir Kapoor have remained tight-lipped on the matter, singer Chinmayi Sripada has stepped in to defend the actor.

The controversy resurfaced when an X (formerly Twitter) user posted, “Beef eater will be playing the role of Bhagavan Ram now! What's wrong with Bollywood?” Chinmayi swiftly responded, stating, “A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India — however what someone eats is a big problem.”

When another user replied, “How can one bad thing justify another bad thing?” Chinmayi remained firm and added, “Nice. So someone playing a ROLE is the same 'bad' as a rapist campaigning for votes amongst you. You deserve to have Ram Rahim as your local MP and visit your house personally.”

For context, the controversy stems from an old interview during the promotions of Rockstar in 2011, where Ranbir had said on camera, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.”

Despite the backlash, anticipation remains high for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, with Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part release, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.

