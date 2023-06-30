comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.06.2023 | 6:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

en Bollywood News Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Raveena Tandon’s daughter to make their Bollywood debut together next year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon, who have been a part of films like Gair and Dilwale, are all set for the debut of their nephew and daughter respectively. Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani are all set to enter the film industry together. Their debut venture will be directed by Abhishek aka Gattu Kapoor, and it will be produced by his wife Pragya Kapoor as well as Ronnie Screwvala. While details of the untitled film are currently under wraps, we hear that the makers have already locked the release date.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

It is being said that this fresh pair will be making their big screen debut on February 9, 2024, during the Valentine’s week. However, the makers as well as the debutants are maintaining silence on the film. It is also being said that Ajay Devgn will be doing a special role in the film, details of which are yet to be revealed. Besides them, the film is also expected to mark the debut of popular television actor Mohit Malik, who is expected to be seen in a pivotal role.

Readers would recall that we had reported about the two youngsters coming together in a report in January. A source close to the industry had opened up about Abhishek Kapoor providing a launching pad for Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, recalling how the filmmaker has given a platform to debut to several other stars in the past. " Over the last 15 years, Abhishek Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema is commendable. He has identified and launched Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan & many others in the most phenomenal manner. His presentation of the characters in each of those films will stay with us forever. Those roles have done wonders for these actors," the source added.

While not much has been revealed about the film, it is said that the film will have a romantic angle to it. We are sure that it would be interesting to see Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani spread love during the upcoming Valentine’s week!

Also Read: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next

More Pages: Abhishek Kapoor's Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Chandramukhi 2 poster featuring Raghava…

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a…

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up about…

Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir call it quits…

Allahabad High Court continues criticising…

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification