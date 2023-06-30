Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon, who have been a part of films like Gair and Dilwale, are all set for the debut of their nephew and daughter respectively. Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani are all set to enter the film industry together. Their debut venture will be directed by Abhishek aka Gattu Kapoor, and it will be produced by his wife Pragya Kapoor as well as Ronnie Screwvala. While details of the untitled film are currently under wraps, we hear that the makers have already locked the release date.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer to release in February 2024

It is being said that this fresh pair will be making their big screen debut on February 9, 2024, during the Valentine’s week. However, the makers as well as the debutants are maintaining silence on the film. It is also being said that Ajay Devgn will be doing a special role in the film, details of which are yet to be revealed. Besides them, the film is also expected to mark the debut of popular television actor Mohit Malik, who is expected to be seen in a pivotal role.

Readers would recall that we had reported about the two youngsters coming together in a report in January. A source close to the industry had opened up about Abhishek Kapoor providing a launching pad for Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, recalling how the filmmaker has given a platform to debut to several other stars in the past. " Over the last 15 years, Abhishek Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema is commendable. He has identified and launched Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan & many others in the most phenomenal manner. His presentation of the characters in each of those films will stay with us forever. Those roles have done wonders for these actors," the source added.

While not much has been revealed about the film, it is said that the film will have a romantic angle to it. We are sure that it would be interesting to see Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani spread love during the upcoming Valentine’s week!

Also Read: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.