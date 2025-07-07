Jr NTR is known for lighting up the big screen and delivering back-to-back blockbusters. His powerful screen presence and mass-action performances make every project of his highly anticipated by audiences. Up next is his eagerly awaited Bollywood debut, War 2, slated for release in August this year. He will also be seen in Dragon next year. One thing is for sure that the actor is a part of the biggest projects of the industry. The excitement is at an all-time high as the film promises to unleash a fiery new side of him. Amidst the buzz, NTR took to social media to share an update with fans. He posted an Instagram story revealing that he has officially wrapped up filming for War 2.

Jr NTR wraps up shooting for War 2: “It’s always a blast being on set with Hrithik Roshan”

Jr NTR wrote in his Instagram story, “And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one...It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. @ayanmukerji has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort.Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!”

Jr NTR praised his co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji in the post. Entering YRF’s spy universe, NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik and Kiara Advani. The film’s posters have already created a huge buzz. War 2 is set to release worldwide on 14th August 2025.

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR will next be seen leading Dragon, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, now set to release on June 25, 2026. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is already generating buzz. He is also reportedly teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama, where he may play Lord Karthikeya, also known as Murugan.

