The teaser of Ramayana was unveiled in a grand manner on July 3 and it got an unanimously positive response. Two days later, a report in a newspaper emerged that besides the principal cast mentioned on the poster, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Vikrant Massey, Vivek Oberoi and many others. This article re-ignited speculation that even Bobby Deol stars in the film. Some even speculated that the actor would be seen in the film as Kumbhakaran. It led to curiosity as his brother Sunny Deol stars in the film as Lord Hanuman.

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol NOT playing Kumbhkaran in Ramayana; is not a part of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash starrer

Bollywood Hungama, however, has learned that Bobby Deol is not a part of Ramayana in any capacity. A trade source told us, “The reports are inaccurate. His name just cropped up all of a sudden.”

The source further said, “Ramayana is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of 2026. Given the scale of the project, casting speculations have been rife, but it is important to separate facts from rumours. Here’s hoping all the speculation regarding Bobby Deol’s involvement in Ramayana is put to rest soon.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music is by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman and the VFX is by 8-time Academy Award winners, DNEG. Part 1 of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj, it arrives in cinemas on July 24. His other big release in 2025 is Alpha, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. He’ll be seen as the villain while Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will essay the role of protagonists. It’ll hit cinemas on Christmas. This will be followed by Jana Nayagan, the much-awaited final film of Vijay Thalapathy before he completely dives into politics. It will release theatrically on January 9, 2026.

