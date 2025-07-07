“Where Is the Guest?" asks the Murderbaad trailer as it unleashes a new-age Indian Romantic Thriller helmed by 25-year-old Arnab Chatterjee; Sharib Hashmi, Amole Gupte, Manish Chaudhari front the fascinating whodunit, along with Gully Boy’s Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur from Barjatiya’s Dono.

Murderbaad trailer out: Sharib Hashmi, Amole Gupte-starrer marks 25-year-old Arnab Chatterjee’s directorial debut, watch

Who doesn't love a thrilling murder mystery? The official trailer of Murderbaad, the debut Hindi feature film from writer-director-producer Arnab Chatterjee, who was 24 when he shot the film, was unveiled today by Reliance Entertainment, and it’s already grabbing eyeballs for its taut suspense and stellar ensemble cast.

A pulse-pounding whodunit is set in a seemingly tranquil and picturesque city of Jaipur. Murderbaad follows the eerie disappearance of a guest at a Rajasthani palace. What starts off as a simple missing case quickly spirals into a web of secrets and long-buried truths of human psychology. The trailer teases with a gripping line that goes 'where love and death collide', suggesting that every character harbours a hidden motive.

Speaking about it, Arnab Chatterjee said, “The Murderbaad journey started 5 years ago, when I wrote the two-pager while still in college. It’s inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting. At its core, it’s about the stories people bury to protect their identity. I’m grateful to have had such a talented cast and crew bring this vision to life.”

The film boasts a powerful ensemble, featuring new talents Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur, along with veterans Sharib Hashmi, Manish Chaudhari, Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav, Vibha Chhibber, among others. Cinematography by the legendary Binod Pradhan (Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Kalank), editing by Dev Rao Jadhav (Badhai Ho, Maidaan, Kaala Paani), and action by Sham Kaushal (Gangs of Wasseypur, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani) add to the film’s high production value.

Sharib Hashmi added, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set. The film is very unique in its own way, both in terms of story as well as the way it was made, with a 24-year-old (at the time of shooting) director-producer at the top of it. I pray for all the luck to our film, and wish Arnab all the success that he deserves in the future”.

Amole Gupte, who plays a crucial character, shared, “This young man, Arnab, all of 25, has managed to bring in industry veterans and mounted a whole film on his own shoulders. He has a unique way of approaching, and I was thrilled with his conviction, to which you can’t say no. When you know how to collaborate, you know how to approach life. I’m floored by the way he has done all of it!"

The trailer has already sparked conversation on social media for its haunting visuals, sharply cut suspense, and evocative score by Rickie, featuring vocals from Shaan, Nakash Aziz, and Amit Kumar. Produced under Arnab’s own banner, ACjee Entertainment, Murderbaad is slated for a theatrical release on 18th July 2025.

Also Read: ZEE5 unveils thriller series Khoj – Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar, starring Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi

More Pages: Murderbaad Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.